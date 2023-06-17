Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 143.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM opened at $70.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.23. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,120.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,300 shares of company stock worth $6,669,598 over the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

