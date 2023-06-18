10,003 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,000. Meta Platforms comprises 1.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $481,262,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $11,051,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $281.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $287.85. The firm has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

