1,250 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $235.00 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $188.99 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

