12,940 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

NYSE MPC opened at $113.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $138.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.47 and its 200 day moving average is $119.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

