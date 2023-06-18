14,846 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000. Albemarle accounts for approximately 2.4% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.89.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE ALB opened at $228.17 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

