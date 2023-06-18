2,196 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,196 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $101.87 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average is $103.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

