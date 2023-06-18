2,268 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Qorvo by 9.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Qorvo by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Qorvo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $102.62 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.13 and a 200-day moving average of $97.92.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KGI Securities raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

