35,683 Shares in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA) Acquired by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.