3,864 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Bought by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $294.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $286.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.19.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

