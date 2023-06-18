3,928 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

