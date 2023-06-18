3M (NYSE:MMM) is Radnor Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 1.4% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in 3M by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 856,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Stock Up 0.7 %

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Shares of MMM opened at $104.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

