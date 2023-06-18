5,140 Shares in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in St. Joe by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in St. Joe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in St. Joe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its position in St. Joe by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

St. Joe Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.49 per share, with a total value of $54,588.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,595.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other St. Joe news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.49 per share, with a total value of $54,588.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 67,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $3,154,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,828,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,922,793.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,700 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,460. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JOE opened at $45.49 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.