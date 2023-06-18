51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

COE opened at $6.67 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 152.30% and a negative net margin of 118.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

(Get Rating)

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.