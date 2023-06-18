60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Plans $7 Million IPO for June 22nd (SXTP)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTP) is planning to raise $7 million in an IPO on Thursday, June 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,400,000 shares at a price of $4.30-$6.30 per share.

In the last 12 months, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. generated $190,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $7.9 million.

WallachBeth Capital LLC acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is a unit IPO consisting of 1.42 million (1,415,095) units at a price range of $4.30 to $6.30 to raise $7.5 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one warrant to buy one share of common stock, and one non-tradeable warrant to buy one share of common stock. The company has applied to list both the stock and the warrants on the NASDAQ under the proposed symbol “SXTP” for the stock and “SXTPW” for the warrant.) We are a growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company with a goal of using cutting-edge biological science and applied research to further develop and commercialize new therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. We have successfully achieved regulatory approval of Arakoda, a malaria preventative treatment that has been on the market since late 2019. Currently, 60Pâ€™s pipeline under development covers development programs for COVID-19, fungal, tick-borne and other viral diseases using three of the companyâ€™s future products: (i) new products that contain the Arakoda regimen of Tafenoquine; (ii) new products that contain Tafenoquine; and (iii) Celgosivir. (Incorporated in Delaware) Our mission is to address the unmet medical need associated with infectious diseases, through the development and commercialization of new small molecule therapeutics, focusing on synthetic drugs (made by chemists in labs, excluding biologics) with good safety profiles based on prior clinical studies, in order to reduce cost, risk, and capitalize on existing research. We are seeking to expand Arakodaâ€™s use for malaria prevention and to demonstrate clinical benefit for other disease indications. We are further testing the viability of another product (Celgosivir) to determine whether to advance it into further clinical development, and may seek to develop and license other molecules in the future. Celgosivir is being developed for COVID-19, RSV and Dengue. In 2018, the FDA approved Arakoda for malaria prevention in individuals 18 years and older, an indication for which there has historically been approximately 550,000 prescriptions (one prescription per three weeks of travel) in the United States each year for the current market-leading product (atovaquone-proguanil). Arakoda entered the U.S. supply chain in the third quarter of 2019, just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the approved indication is for travel medicine, and international travel was substantially impacted by the pandemic, we did not undertake any active marketing efforts for Arakoda. Targeted marketing efforts will commence in the second half of 2023 to promote the malaria indication as resources permit, although we expect our primary efforts to be developing Arakoda for other applications. **Note: Revenue and net loss figures are for the 12 months that ended March 31, 2023. (Note: 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. filed an S-1/A disclosing the terms for its unit IPO on May 19, 2023. The company filed its S-1 on Jan. 31, 2023; it submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Oct. 18, 2022.) “.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and has 2 employees. The company is located at 1025 Connecticut Avenue NW Suite 1000 Washington, D.C. 20036 and can be reached via phone at (202) 327-5422.

