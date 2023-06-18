688 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $367.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.65. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

