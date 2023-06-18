9,582 Shares in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of AMX opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.89. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.11%. Equities analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

