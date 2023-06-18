Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.4% during the first quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 26.6% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.33. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.