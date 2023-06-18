AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $138.64 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.10 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.94. The stock has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

