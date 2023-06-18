AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 70,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 42,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.10 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average of $152.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.