AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lifted by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.0% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

