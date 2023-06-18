Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.82 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.52.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $704.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

