Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Trading Up 4%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) was up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $181.40 and last traded at $180.75. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.83.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Acciona from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acciona has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.39.

About Acciona

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

