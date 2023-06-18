Acrisure Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CWT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $56,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWT opened at $52.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.47. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.97.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.94 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.04%. Analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

