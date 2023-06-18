Acrisure Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,389 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,389 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of American Express by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $172.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.08. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

