Acrisure Capital Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MCO opened at $341.85 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $351.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.97 and a 200 day moving average of $303.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.