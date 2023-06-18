ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of AEY stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.