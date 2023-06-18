ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of AEY stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

