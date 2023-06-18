Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $490.91, but opened at $518.23. Adobe shares last traded at $508.62, with a volume of 3,406,318 shares.

The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.28.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.24.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

