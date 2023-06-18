AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 106,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $214,427,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AECOM by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after purchasing an additional 381,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AECOM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,380,000 after purchasing an additional 381,667 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. AECOM has a one year low of $61.30 and a one year high of $92.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

