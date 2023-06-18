Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $65.84 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.42.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 163.13%.

In other Agree Realty news, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $32,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at $388,262.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,370 shares of company stock worth $2,215,776 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $996,204,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

