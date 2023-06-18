Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 million, a P/E ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

