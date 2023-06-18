Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives $13.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

ALLK has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Allakos alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allakos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Allakos by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 945,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,971 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allakos by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allakos by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,827,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 353,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Stock Performance

Shares of ALLK opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. Allakos has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). Equities research analysts predict that Allakos will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Company Profile

(Get Rating

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.