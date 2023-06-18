Allan H. Selig Buys 1,000 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

ODC stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $393.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,593,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 35,679 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 25,801 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $871,000. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.