Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.87 and last traded at $22.90. 88,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 144,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Allianz Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Allianz had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $26.90 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Allianz SE will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Increases Dividend

About Allianz

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8726 per share. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Allianz’s previous dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

