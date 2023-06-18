Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,035 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1,762.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 163,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 55,354 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 30,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $38.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.50. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40.

Allied Motion Technologies Increases Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $145.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMOT. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

