Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.57.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $54.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 67.83%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,514,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after acquiring an additional 474,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 846,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 416,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

