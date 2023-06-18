Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Decreased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 952.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.35. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

