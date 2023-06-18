Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

