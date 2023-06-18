Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Boosted by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $44.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

