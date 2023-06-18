Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $145.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and forty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.28.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Amazon.com
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.02. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
See Also
