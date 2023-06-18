Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Up 1.0 %

DOX opened at $97.60 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $76.79 and a one year high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average is $92.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOX. Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.