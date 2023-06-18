Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Securities cut their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amedisys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.75.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $91.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $131.32.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Amedisys by 54.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 64,019 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Amedisys by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter worth $5,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

