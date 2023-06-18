American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 17,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.
American Finance Trust Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03.
About American Finance Trust
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
