American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMS opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

