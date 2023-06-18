American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.58.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

