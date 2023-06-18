American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Director Sells $56,901.70 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) Director Peter L. Slavin sold 22,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $56,901.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,344.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE:AMWL opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.76. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 216.13%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on AMWL. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on American Well from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.
American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.
