Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in Amgen by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 24.0% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Amgen by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

Amgen stock opened at $229.66 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho raised their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.