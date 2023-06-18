Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Trading Up 3.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) was up 3.4% on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $55.00. The stock traded as high as $54.05 and last traded at $54.00. Approximately 229,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 341,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.23.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $404,791.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,196 shares of company stock worth $4,697,591. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.4 %
The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.