Analysts Issue Forecasts for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Becton, Dickinson and’s current full-year earnings is $12.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.81 EPS.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $258.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.09.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.