Analysts Issue Forecasts for D.R. Horton, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $11.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.90.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $116.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average of $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.80. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $117.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,203 shares of company stock worth $10,457,362. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

