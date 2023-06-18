Analysts Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) PT at $32.00

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 405,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 33,061 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 54,029 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 312.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

